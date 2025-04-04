ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 11 Location, Location, Autonomous Computer Vision!

It's Friday, April 4, 2025, I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Syslogic has added four SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) interfaces to its RML A4AGX AI-enabled rugged computer, using the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB SoM (System on Module). The RML A4AGX SPE supports four single-pair Ethernet interfaces, and each SPE interface offers its own network interface controller to enable seamless real-time data exchange with cameras and sensors.

Our next story comes from u-blox. The company at embedded world announced the first product in its X20 GNSS platform: the ZED-X20P. This new all-band GNSS receiver reportedly supports all available satellite constellations and frequencies, and multiple frequency bands, including L1, L2, L5, L6, and L-band. All-band GNSS can receive signals from all these sources simultaneously, which allows these devices to have improved positioning accuracy and reliability, even in challenging environments. This multi-frequency capability also reduces signal obstructions and minimizes errors caused by multipath effects, so it can be more precise.

Finally, we’re featuring onsemi, which recently introduced its Hyperlux ID family, a real-time indirect time-of-flight (iToF) sensor offering high precision long-distance measurements and 3D imaging of fast-moving objects. By integrating onsemi’s proprietary global shutter pixel architecture and onboard storage, the Hyperlux ID family is designed to deliver real-time scene capture and depth processing.

According to onsemi, the technology enhances depth sensing to 30 meters, four times beyond standard iToF sensors, while maintaining a compact form. It senses depth by measuring the phase shift of the reflected light emitted from one or multiple VCSELs (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers). The sensor family eliminates the need for dedicated sensors for visual and spatial data by combining monochrome imaging and depth sensing.

