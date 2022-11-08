UMass Lowell Opens New Research Lab for Radio Frequency and Microwave Technologies

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Mass. & LOWELL, Mass. UMass Lowell collaborated with Analog Devices, Inc., and the Analog Devices Foundation to create a research lab embedding next generation technology into students for an interactive learning experience within the realm of radio frequency and microwave technologies.

“The new RF/Microwave learning lab is a way to celebrate individual growth as well as the students who will, in the years ahead, push the boundaries of innovation, engineering, and technology breakthroughs to new levels,” said Dan Leibholz, ADI Senior Vice President and CTO as well as Analog Devices Foundation Board Member.

A $125,000 grant from Analog Devices Foundation and equipment worth $165,000 from ADI funded the opening of the lab located within UMass Lowell’s Ball Hall on the North Campus. The lab is expected to prepare current and future students for careers in the fields of aerospace, cable, and communications industries.

“This lab is just the latest demonstration of UMass Lowell’s commitment to hands-on learning, placing UMass Lowell River Hawks ahead of their peers when they seek internships or co-ops as students, or when they start careers after graduation,” said Anne Maglia, UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation. “These opportunities are available thanks to strong industry partnerships such as the outstanding relationship the university enjoys with Analog Devices. We are grateful for their generosity, not only in terms of their grant support, but for their holistic commitment to our students and alumni.”