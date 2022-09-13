u-blox Firmware Update Adds Centimeter-Level Positioning to RTK GNSS Modules

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND. A new firmware update added support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS positioning augmentation on u-blox ZED-F9R-03B GNSS dead reckoning modules that now provide 3-6 cm-level accuracy within seconds.

SPARTN 2.0, for instance, is available through the u-blox PointPerfect correction service that can be accessed via the company’s Thingstream IoT service delivery platform to give developers high-precision positioning capabilities for products deployed in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea.

The ZED-F9R-03B devices are based on the u-blox F9 multi-band GNSS receiver platform capable of tracking up to four GNSS constellations concurrently. Thanks to the recent update, the Real-Time Kinematic-capable (RTK-capable) ZED-F9R-03B devices now combine data from an integrated IMU with GNSS measurements, wheel ticks, vehicle dynamics models, and the correction services to provide this precision positioning even in challenging signal environments where GNSS alone would fail. The low-bandwidth augmentation data is available 99.9% of the time via mobile internet and L-band satellite links.

https://www.eletimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/u-blox_ZED-F9R-03B-1.jpg

For more information, visit www.u-blox.com/en/product/pointperfect or www.u-blox.com/en/product/zed-f9r-module.