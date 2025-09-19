ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep33 Agriculture, Capacitors, Numbers, and FPGA!

It’s Friday September 19, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, we’re having a Smart Farming Revolution and in a recent column Tzeno Galchev at Analog Devices detailed how Inertial Sensing is driving precision and productivity in agriculture all over the world.

Our next story comes from Vishay Intertechnology, which recently announced a new family of Class 1 radial-leaded high voltage single-layer ceramic disc capacitors providing a low dissipation factor (DF) and DC bias for industrial and medical markets. With a capacitance loss of under 25 percent at 15 kV, Vishay Roederstein’s HVCC Class 1 series outperforms Class 2 capacitors by maintaining twice the stability as well as delivering < 1.0 percent DF at 1 kHz is 0.5 percent lower, according to the announcement.

From the world of randomness, number science, and raw math, Anne Mahaffey, Principal Applications Engineer at Analog Devices has written a fascinating column about random numbers in LTSpice and how to include pseudorandomness and true randomness in LTspice simulations using the flat(), gauss(), and mc() functions, as well as how to use the Use the clock to reseed the MC generator option in the Hacks section of the settings panel. Truly nerdy, and cool stuff here.

Finally, we’re featuring Efinix, which announced it has doubled its Titanium family of FPGAs built on TSMC’s 16/12nm process, and the company says this will accelerate data analysis functions and enable real-time decision making in AI applications. The expansion offers high-speed transceiver speeds up to 25.8 Gbps, 64-bit RISC-V processor SoCs, and improved MIPI speeds, the company said.

