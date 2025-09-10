Efinix Expands Titanium FPGAs Featuring 25.8 Gbps Transceivers and 64-Bit RISC-V SoCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Efinix Cupertino, California. Efinix has doubled its Titanium family of FPGAs built on TSMC’s 16/12nm process accelerating data analysis and enabling real-time decision for AI applications. The expansion offers high-speed transceiver speeds up to 25.8 Gbps, 64-bit RISC-V processor SoCs, and improved MIPI speeds.

Providing flexibility, Titanium FPGAs are ideal for industrial automation, robotics, automotive systems, handheld medical devices, and edge platforms.

“Titanium FPGAs are production proven and widely adopted in a variety of markets. For example, they are dominating in AI-powered machine vision industrial systems,” said Sammy Cheung, Efinix President and CEO. “The FPGA augments these systems by analyzing video and sensor data, thereby streamlining manufacturing flows. The Titanium expansion plan will further support customers in these and other AI-driven markets.”

