ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 32 AI, Smart rail, embedded world!

Video

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Professionals! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday September 12, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, in a recent announcement, Arm has released its new Lumex advanced compute subsystem (CSS) platform, which the company says is designed for AI experiences on flagship smartphones and next-gen PC. This makes sense, as Technology companies like Apple, Samsung, and MediaTek – are integrating AI acceleration capabilities for faster, more efficient on-device AI. Apple is powering Apple Intelligence; Samsung and MediaTek are improving responsiveness and efficiency of real-time AI applications such as translation, summarization, and personal assistants using Google Gemini. Check out the article for the full story.

Our next story comes from IBASE Technology, which has unveiled its MPT-7100R railway computer system engineered for the rigorous demands of modern rail transportation. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core U‑series processor running up to 3.0 GHz, the MPT-7100R reportedly delivers enhanced multi-threaded performance, and it is certified EN50155 (2021) and EN45545-2 to confirm railway-grade reliability, operational safety, and fire protection in mission-critical applications.

Finally, we’re featuring the upcoming embedded world North America (ewNA), which is returning for its second year, this time in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center from November 4–6, 2025, and this week announced its keynote speakers for this year’s event. ewNA is building on its successful debut and will again serve as a key meeting place for the embedded technology community in North America.

The Keynote stage will host industry leaders and experts Dario Freddi, Managing Director, SECO, and Joe Fabbre, Vice President, Global Technology, Green Hills Software giving speeches on the future of embedded technology and what is driving innovation.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week.