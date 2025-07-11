ICYMI Embedded Insights Ep24 Edge AI, QNX, Mips

Video

First up, Ambiq recently announced that its Apollo510 SoC is supported on the Edge Impulse development platform, allowing design teams to develop and deploy efficient and scalable AI for edge devices in application areas such as speech recognition, computer vision, healthcare monitoring, and industrial automation.

Sticking with the Edge AI trend, our next item is a column from Stephen Greene, Vice President of Global Marketing for Advanced Computing at Penguin Solutions. He writes about designing resilient Edge AI systems, and how designing for these systems requires more than traditional IT knowledge. It demands a blend of skills, foresight, and lessons learned from years of IoT evolution.

In our next story, Candera has announced that its CGI Studio is now fully compatible with the latest QNX Software Development Platform, which benefits applications in automotive and medical markets, and the new HMI development it enables will reportedly allow designers to create applications that meet increasing user experience and performance demands.

Finally, we’re featuring GlobalFoundries, which has announced it has come to an agreement to acquire MIPS, expanding the company’s portfolio of customizable IP offerings enabling it to expand its process technologies with IP and software facilities. The deal is awaiting traditional closing terms, including necessary regulatory approvals, and is estimated to be finished in the last half of 2025.

