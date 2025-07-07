Ambiq Brings AI to the Edge with Apollo510 SoC and Edge Impulse Integration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Ambiq

Austin, Texas. Ambiq recently publicized that its Apollo510 System-on-Chip (SoC) is currently supported on the Edge Impulse development platform allowing design teams to develop and deploy efficient and scalable AI for edge devices in application areas such as speech recognition, computer vision, healthcare monitoring, and industrial automation.

"The Apollo510 is an extraordinary platform for edge AI, as its improvements in energy efficiency and performance enable use cases that weren't possible before," says Carlos Morales, VP of AI at Ambiq. "The integration of Apollo510 with Edge Impulse removes key hurdles for both enterprise and startup AI developers, enabling faster, more efficient deployment of edge AI applications."

The Apollo510 delivers up to 10 times higher performance and three times lower energy consumption when juxtaposed to the Apollo4 Plus, in general AI inference use cases. It is built on Ambiq's proprietary Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT) platform and leverages an Arm Cortex -M55 CPU with Helium technology.

"The combination of Edge Impulse with Ambiq's Apollo510, built on its ultra-efficient SPOT platform, gives developers a powerful edge AI solution," said Jan Jongboom, Senior Director, Technology, Qualcomm Technologies Netherlands B.V. and co-founder of Edge Impulse Inc. "Together, we enable faster development of scalable AI applications."

Developers can get started today with access to Edge Impulse development tools for the Apollo510.

