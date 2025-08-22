ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep30 Safety, Security, Inertial Sensing

Video

Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday August 22, 2025. It’s almost back to school time. I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, QNX has launched its QNX Operating System for Safety (QOS) 8.0. This foundational, safety-certified solution is built on the microkernel architecture of QNX SDP 8.0 and the company said it is designed to streamline the development and certification of safety- and security-critical embedded systems like those found in the automotive, industrial, robotics, medical devices, and defense sectors. The Embedded OS wars continue!

Our next story comes from Analog Devices. The company has brought us an article exploring how inertial sensing improves precision and productivity in smart farming operations, especially in the areas of navigation and stability for self-steering tractors, picking robots, drones and for edge sensing modalities like animal tracking, detecting heat in dairy animals, and vital sign monitoring. Give it read.

Finally, we’re featuring Macronix, which has announced its new ArmorBoot MX76, a NOR flash memory designed to support performance and security features that improve boot times and data protection. The company says it’s ready for demanding applications like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and automotive electronics.

