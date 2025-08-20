QNX Launches QNX OS for Safety (QOS) 8.0 For Safety- and Security-Critical Embedded Systems

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

WATERLOO, CANADA – August 20, 2025 – QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited, launched the QNX® Operating System for Safety (QOS) 8.0 (“QOS 8.0”). This foundational, safety-certified solution is built on the high-performance, next-generation microkernel architecture of QNX® SDP 8.0, and is designed to streamline the development and certification of safety- and security-critical embedded systems like those found in the automotive, industrial, robotics, medical devices, and defense sectors.

According to the company, QOS 8.0 is a pre-certified, ready-to-deploy foundational software that embeds safety and security requirements directly into the product.

The software is designed to provide developers with a clear blueprint to help achieve their safety and security objectives, and manufacturers with software engineering resources for developing and certifying the components.

QOS 8.0 is a feature-rich, hard real-time operating system, engineered to support the most demanding embedded applications. Designed in accordance with global safety and security standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL-D, IEC 61508 SIL3, IEC 62304 Class C, and ISO/SAE 21434, QOS 8.0 functions as a certified Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). This allows it to be integrated into safety- and security-critical systems as a foundational software component, independent of the final application context, streamlining certification and accelerating time to market.

With the latest release of QOS 8.0, the microkernel has been augmented to employ the next-generation future-proof architecture, designed to maximize silicon advancements to provide fast, consistent, real-time performance for safety-security critical contexts.

QOS 8.0 provides the following:

A fully featured Hard Real-time OS based on QNX Software Development Platform 8.0

C/C++ toolchains qualified to ISO 26262 TCL3 and IEC 61508 TL3

Key safety and security artifacts that streamline the development and certification of your safety and security-critical systems

QNX powers critical applications across various embedded industries and is trusted as the software foundation by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more.

For more information, visit: https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/safety-certified/qnx-os-for-safety