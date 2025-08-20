Embedded Computing Design

QNX Launches QNX OS for Safety (QOS) 8.0 For Safety- and Security-Critical Embedded Systems

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 20, 2025

News

QNX Launches QNX OS for Safety (QOS) 8.0 For Safety- and Security-Critical Embedded Systems

WATERLOO, CANADA – August 20, 2025 – QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited, launched the QNX® Operating System for Safety (QOS) 8.0 (“QOS 8.0”). This foundational, safety-certified solution is built on the high-performance, next-generation microkernel architecture of QNX® SDP 8.0, and is designed to streamline the development and certification of safety- and security-critical embedded systems like those found in the automotive, industrial, robotics, medical devices, and defense sectors.

According to the company, QOS 8.0 is a pre-certified, ready-to-deploy foundational software that embeds safety and security requirements directly into the product. 

The software is designed to provide developers with a clear blueprint to help achieve their safety and security objectives, and manufacturers with software engineering resources for developing and certifying the components.

QOS 8.0 is a feature-rich, hard real-time operating system, engineered to support the most demanding embedded applications. Designed in accordance with global safety and security standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL-D, IEC 61508 SIL3, IEC 62304 Class C, and ISO/SAE 21434, QOS 8.0 functions as a certified Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). This allows it to be integrated into safety- and security-critical systems as a foundational software component, independent of the final application context, streamlining certification and accelerating time to market.

With the latest release of QOS 8.0, the microkernel has been augmented to employ the next-generation future-proof architecture, designed to maximize silicon advancements to provide fast, consistent, real-time performance for safety-security critical contexts.

QOS 8.0 provides the following:

  • A fully featured Hard Real-time OS based on QNX Software Development Platform 8.0
  • C/C++ toolchains qualified to ISO 26262 TCL3 and IEC 61508 TL3
  • Key safety and security artifacts that streamline the development and certification of your safety and security-critical systems

QNX powers critical applications across various embedded industries and is trusted as the software foundation by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. 

For more information, visit: https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/safety-certified/qnx-os-for-safety

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Security - Software Security
Analog & Power
Image Credit: ​​​​​​​iDEAL Semiconductor
iDEAL’s SuperQ MOSFET Delivers 800A SCWC, Redefining Safety in 72V+ Battery Systems

November 25, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Darveen
Darveen DPC-9000 Series Supports 12”–21.5” PCAP Touchscreens for Factory Automation

November 25, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

November 17, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
A Comprehensive Digital Twin Environment and Semiconductor Lifecycle Management Can Ensure Reliable Data-Center Operations

November 24, 2025

MORE