ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 10 Aerospace, Automotive, and AI, OH MY!

It's Friday March 28, 2025, I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, a new supergroup has been formed. Intel, wolfSSL, Curtiss-Wright, and SYSGO have announced a collaboration to develop next-generation commercial off-the-shelf solutions designed to prioritize safety, security, and innovation in aerospace and industrial. The partnership is set to leverage each company’s core competency to deliver high performance ruggedized environments that comply with safety and security standards for mission-critical applications.

Our next story comes from Perforce Software, which recently released its 2025 State of Automotive Software Development Report. It should come as no surprise to anyone that AI was at center stage. The report indicates that there is more use of AI within automotive environments, but the challenges of code complexity, and the importance of safety and security, still remain as hurdles. Perhaps a bit troubling was that, of those surveyed, only about 50 percent said that safety was the top concern in AI vehicle development.

Up next, in a marvelous guest blog from Eleanor Hecks, we learned about how some recent research seems to show that transistor technology is evolving toward a new set of capabilities that include memory retention. Engineers at the Whiting School are driving this innovative cycle and you really want to read about how it’s going.

Finally, we’re featuring STMicroelectronics’ new STM32U3 MCUs. Announced this week, they have power-saving innovations designed to aid in the management of smart connected technology in remote locations. The new STM32U3 series reportedly delivers enhanced power-saving chip design with AI-enhanced tools, and the latest Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 96MHz. These MCUs are designed for IoT devices operating for extended periods without maintenance and with constrained energy from a coin cell, ambient solar, or thermoelectric source.

