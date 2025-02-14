ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 4

Video

It’s Friday February 14, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, a new research report by TMR is saying that the global embedded hypervisor market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, advancements in artificial intelligence, and the growing demand for enhanced data security. The report’s author writes that enterprises are increasingly reliant on cloud-based platforms for storing, managing, and processing data and this has boosted the demand for hypervisor solutions that can optimize cloud environments by enabling virtualization and isolation of various applications and services.

As industries across the globe seek innovative solutions to address the complexities of their digital infrastructure, embedded hypervisors are becoming critical components for ensuring efficient and secure operations, according to the TMR report.

Our next story comes from Stephanie Van Ness and Holly Mae Casdorph from Integrated Computer Solutions. These guest authors submitted a deep dive into the top 5 unique challenges that come when designing Embedded Device Interfaces. From medical equipment to industrial machinery, the needs of these specialized UX environments present unique challenges that demand creativity, empathy and precision to power critical tasks across industries.

Finally, we’re featuring Avalue, which will exhibit its newest solutions in AI, HPC, and HMI during this year’s embedded world in Nuremburg Germany. The company will present a liquid-cooled server that dissipates up to 800W of heat, a lineup of touch panel PCs and industrial tablet PCs, equipped with high-performance processors, and several ESG-ready products, including embedded systems with high-efficiency processors and thermal control, along with energy-efficient displays that contribute to environmental sustainability.

As a reminder, your Embedded Computing Design team also will be in Germany for Embedded World 2025 and if you want to meet with us, or have us help you with your news from the show, reach out here.

That's our show. See you next week, and Happy Valentine's Day!