ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 5

Video

It’s Friday February 21, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, the Z-Wave Alliance announced the launch of its 2024B Z-Wave Specification package in addition to the introduction of a new Accelerator Membership Level aimed at startups and young companies in the IoT.

The 2024B Z-Wave Specification Package reportedly includes documents that have undergone an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) review and includes updates that enhance the Z-Wave Certification program. Further, the Alliance said it introduces new and updated Z-Wave Command Classes and unlocks new tools for developers. According to the announcement, all of this will act to improve functionality, regulatory compliance, and provide a path forward for developers and manufacturers.

Our next story comes from Bill Lamie, President/CEO of PX5 who wrote a column for us all about how Embedded Software Can Never Have Enough Testing. He writes that Virtually all software defects result from insufficient testing. Not having the tests to identify the defect allows it to be released into production. A common reason for this is that testing is often an afterthought. Testing must be moved from an afterthought to a primary activity in the software development process, he said, and one solution might be Test-Driven Development. Check it out for all the details.

Finally, we’re featuring Bridgetek, which will launch its new BT820B, a 5th generation Embedded Video Engine (EVE), at embedded world in Nuremburg in just over two weeks. Its introduction will include the BT820B IC and Bridgetek’s range of development modules and supporting software toolchains. The BT820B’s innovative features help designers implement complex user interfaces (UIs) with ease, in a shortened product development cycle.

