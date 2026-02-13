ICYMI: Ep 49 Cadence, SiMa.ai, and The Zephyr Project

It’s Friday the 13 of February 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, the news isn’t unlucky at all, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, As UI/UX and Infotainment maintains its dominance over Automotive technology development news, the audio component of passenger and driver experience is too often overlooked. One company is trying to change that. Cadence has unveiled its new Tensilica HiFi iQ DSP IP, the sixth generation of its HiFi DSP family, based on a new architecture reportedly purpose-built for voice AI and emerging immersive audio.

Our next item comes from our Embedded Insiders podcast. On a recent episode Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai, and Embedded Computing Design Assistant Managing Editor Tiera Oliver discuss advancements surrounding physical AI at the edge and some of the trends and challenges in the space. Give it a listen and subscribe!

Finally, we’re featuring a preview of embedded world. The Zephyr Project recently announced several new members joining its ecosystem including Chengdu Jingrong Lianchuang Technology, Embedd, Savoir-faire Linux, SevenLab, Schneider Electric, BeagleBoard.org and openEuler. At the same time, the organization announced that during the upcoming embedded world Germany 2026, it will host a variety of hands-on discussions and demos along with a 10-year anniversary celebration of the Zephyr Project with cake, limited-edition swag, signature kites, and badges.

Your Embedded Computing Design team is excited to be returning to embedded world in Nuremburg Germany yet again and we will be bringing you even more video, audio, and news content than ever. Check out our event guide for tips, tricks, and tactics for getting the most out of your participation.

