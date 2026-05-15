ICYMI Ep 62: Arm, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Siemens, Synopsys

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday May 15, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, some news on safety from the automotive sector. Synopsys recently announced that it is the first to achieve product certification for ISO/PAS 8800, and automotive standard outlining the safety requirements for the use of AI in road vehicles. The ISO/PAS 8800 focuses on verified product behavior, not just development processes, especially with respect to real-time communications. Real-time communication has become almost required for cars, thanks to the number of sensors using AI, security concerns make latency a deadly problem, and data security a critical concern.

Our next story comes from embedded world North America, set to take place in September this year, again in Anaheim California. The show has announced two important keynotes to be featured at the show. Deepu Talla, VP of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA, will deliver a keynote entitled The Next Evolution of Embedded: Open Platform for Autonomous, Agentic Systems. Fabio Violante, Vice President and General Manager, Arduino at Qualcomm, will speak about Powering the Age of AI in the Physical World for Everyone.

Finally, we’re featuring a newly announced collaboration between Siemens and Arm. According to the release, Siemens and Arm have worked together to verify the Arm AGI CPU and validate its performance for next-generation agentic AI workloads. The partners said that the AGI CPU advances performance-per-watt for agentic AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

In our Embedded Insights segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about AI in Automotive This segment is brought to you by the upcoming CRA Virtual Conference, Cybersecurity Compliance for Embedded Engineers: Are You CRA Ready?

The Virtual Conference will take place June 25 and will dig into the EU CRA and compliance with the act, with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

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See you next week, and have a great weekend.