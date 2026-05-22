ICYMI Ep 63: NI, Synaptics, MathWorks, CRA

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday May 22, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Assistant Managing Editor Tiera Oliver has been on the road to Fort Worth, Texas for NI Connect, the annual event by NI, now part of Emerson, at which the company shows off and announces its most important initiatives for the coming year. This year, in addition to some exciting news, the event also celebrated the company’s 50th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of LabVIEW, the graphical programming environment designed to help engineers accelerate test systems. Check out Tiera’s article for all the details on NI’s plan for AI in Test and Measurement.

Our next story comes from Synaptics. The company will exhibit at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026 taking place June 2–5, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Synaptics reportedly plans to highlight how its AI-native compute, connectivity, and sensing solutions are having an impact on Edge IoT applications. Much of the fanfare will center on the Synaptics Astra AI-native embedded compute, its next-generation wireless connectivity and multimodal sensing for smart home, industrial automation, physical AI, and smart enterprise applications. Our team will be in Taipei for COMPUTEX, and you know we’ll be checking it out.

Finally, we’re featuring some news on a new rapid prototyping support software. MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software for designing engineered systems, has announced a set of new Hardware Support Packages that reportedly are designed to directly connect Model‑Based Design and simulation to execution on Renesas’ RH850/U2A microcontroller for automotive applications and the RA6T2 microcontroller for industrial controls. The company says the new MATLAB and Simulink integrations will enable engineering teams to move from simulation to running embedded code on hardware with automated build, flashing, and on‑target execution while also accelerating development cycles through the elimination of many manual integration steps.

In our Embedded Insights segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about the EU Cyber Resilience Act, since this segment is brought to you by the upcoming CRA Virtual Conference.

The CRA Virtual Conference will take place June 25 and will dig into Cybersecurity Compliance for Embedded Engineers, asking the question: Are You CRA Ready? with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. Already confirmed are speakers from Altera, Digi, Pantherun, Runsafe Security and WolfSSL. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.