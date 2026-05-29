ICYMI Ep64: Computer Vision, Imec, Telit Cinterion, COMPUTEX

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday May 29, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, a feature from our master of the news, Chad Cox. He’s written an overview of computer vision for defect detection and other use cases in industrial. Take a look.

Our next story comes from Imec, a research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies. The Belgian company has announced a dedicated presence in the United States, with teams in Silicon Valley and on the East Coast. This step reportedly is designed to support imec’s ability to drive the creation and scaling of semiconductor ventures worldwide – by further strengthening its engagement with the US innovation and investor ecosystems, while aligning with imec’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its European venturing activities.

Finally, we’re featuring Telit Cinterion, an IoT solutions enabler, which will be an exhibitor at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei from June 2 to 5. Attendees who visit the company’s Booth will see live demonstrations highlighting how industrial AI and IIoT platforms bring edge intelligence directly to the factory floor. The company will be showing off its industrial AI platform, deviceWISE Visual Inspection.

In our Embedded Insights segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about COMPUTEX. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming CRA Virtual Conference.

The CRA Virtual Conference will take place June 25 and will dig into Cybersecurity Compliance for Embedded Engineers, asking the question: Are You CRA Ready? with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. Already confirmed are speakers from Altera, Digi, Pantherun, Runsafe Security and WolfSSL. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.