A Sit-Down with ADLINK Technology & The Basics of Engineering

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

December 07, 2023

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, EVP and Brand Director, Rich Nass, sits down with Stephen Huang, ADLINK Technology President & COO, at the 2023 Advantech World Partner Conference to discuss the company’s upcoming ideas and innovations. 

Next, on another DevTalk with Rich and Vin, the two break down the question: Do Engineers Understand the Basics of Engineering?

But first, Rich recaps his recent trip to Taiwan for the 2023 Advantech World Partner Conference. Stay tuned to hear who he met with, what he saw, and what’s to come from some of the companies that attended. Here’s one hint you probably could’ve guessed, there’s no slowing down when it comes to AI. 

 

 

 
