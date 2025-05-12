AEWIN's AI Cybersecurity and Edge Computing Solutions Take Center Stage at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AEWIN AEWIN Technologies will highlight its latest innovations during Computex 2025. Its demonstrations will include high-availability storage servers, edge computing platforms, general-purpose servers, and network appliances ideal for AI-powered cybersecurity, Edge AI, and intelligent storage. AEWIN Technologies will join the BenQ Group COMPUTEX AI WOW exhibition at Booth M0120.

AI computing highlights will include AEWIN’s MIS-5131, a 2U2N HA Storage Server powered by Intel Xeon 6 with P-cores (RIS) processors supporting 24x dual-port NVMe trays, BMC heartbeat monitoring, and high speed NTB interconnectivity for seamless failovers. The SCB-1953 utilizes Intel Xeon 6 CPU and accelerated AI-based cybersecurity with Intel QAT and PCIe Gen5.

Edge AI platforms will include the 2U BAS-6101 leveraging AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPU and features 8x PCIe Gen5 slots for NIC/GPU/FPGA cards NICs, GPUs, or FPGAs, plus an OCP 3.0 slot for maximum flexibility. The BIS-5132 is powered by Xeon 6 CPU, provides 12x 3.5” drives and 8x PCIe Gen5 slots as a versatile general-purpose server.

In its speech, “Empowering Cybersecurity with AI: Revolutionizing Threat Hunting and Response” AEWIN will discuss trends in network protection and emphasize the growing significance of AI technologies in modern security environments.

