AEWIN's AI Cybersecurity and Edge Computing Solutions Take Center Stage at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 12, 2025

News

Image Credit: AEWIN

AEWIN Technologies will highlight its latest innovations during Computex 2025. Its demonstrations will include high-availability storage servers, edge computing platforms, general-purpose servers, and network appliances ideal for AI-powered cybersecurity, Edge AI, and intelligent storage. AEWIN Technologies will join the BenQ Group COMPUTEX AI WOW exhibition at Booth M0120.

AI computing highlights will include AEWIN’s MIS-5131, a 2U2N HA Storage Server powered by Intel Xeon 6 with P-cores (RIS) processors supporting 24x dual-port NVMe trays, BMC heartbeat monitoring, and high speed NTB interconnectivity for seamless failovers. The SCB-1953 utilizes Intel Xeon 6 CPU and accelerated AI-based cybersecurity with Intel QAT and PCIe Gen5.

Edge AI platforms will include the 2U BAS-6101 leveraging AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPU and features 8x PCIe Gen5 slots for NIC/GPU/FPGA cards NICs, GPUs, or FPGAs, plus an OCP 3.0 slot for maximum flexibility. The BIS-5132 is powered by Xeon 6 CPU, provides 12x 3.5” drives and 8x PCIe Gen5 slots as a versatile general-purpose server.

In its speech, “Empowering Cybersecurity with AI: Revolutionizing Threat Hunting and Response” AEWIN will discuss trends in network protection and emphasize the growing significance of AI technologies in modern security environments.

For more information, visit aewin.com.    

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

