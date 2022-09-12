OrionVM and Blaize Launch New AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Offering

OrionVM, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider and cloud computing pioneer, announced the addition of technology partner Blaize, the artificial intelligence (AI) computing provider of edge and automotive computing solutions, to create a new AI as a service (AIaaS) offering.

This first-of-its-kind partnership is designed to enable organizations across multiple industries to launch their AI solutions more quickly and efficiently, including machine learning across vast data sets. Under the agreement, both companies' global sales teams will sell Blaize’s AI applications, enabled and powered by OrionVM’s optimized cloud platform.

The Blaize AIaaS solutions can be utilized in three possible scenarios:

Blaize’s unique Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) chips for edge AI and sensor fusion applications cards can now be virtualized on the OrionVM cloud platform. Dedicated AI environments for clients can be created with virtualized GSPs. For example, they can be integrated into video surveillance technology on the edge providing sophisticated and constantly updated analysis of events. The latest version of Blaize AI Studio is now available on the OrionVM cloud platform, allowing for the development of AI applications that can be set up to perform workloads without needing to purchase and configure complex hardware environments.

Blaize’s AI applications are now available on OrionVM’s resilient, secure, high-performing infrastructure, enabling customers to run Blaize AI solutions on the flexible cloud platform. Customers will be able to deploy combined offerings to solve industry challenges in several verticals, including:

Security and Video Surveillance

Smart Retail

Smart City and Transportation Services

Life Sciences and Healthcare

“We built our AI solutions with a deep understanding of where AI technology began and where it can go. Our innovative approach has helped companies across various industries because we address their need for products purpose-built for the requirements of edge AI,” said Dinakar Munagala, Blaize Co-founder and CEO. “Our solutions allow customers flexibility by programming AI solutions to fit their specific requirements. Our advanced code-free AI software also uniquely implements "edge-aware" transfer learning and optimizations for higher accuracy post-model compression. The possibilities are almost limitless."

For more information, visit https://www.orionvm.com/BlaizeAI.