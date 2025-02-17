Product of the Week: Sabertooth AI Embedded Computer from VersaLogic Corporation

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

As AI and edge-computing capabilities are increasingly being integrated into critical defense, aerospace, medical, smart security, and energy applications, the need for advanced AI inferencing, high-bandwidth video streams, and overall efficiency and reliability in a rugged, compact form factor is paramount.

The Sabertooth AI system from VersaLogic Corporation is an AI embedded computer capable of delivering the aforementioned features. Equipped with the 6-core Intel Xeon E processor (9th Generation Coffee Lake Processor) which supports 32 GB DDR4 ECC RAM.

The Sabertooth AI System in Action

The AI embedded solution from VersaLogic features the Intel UHD P630 for integrated graphics as well as the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Embedded GPU enabling processing capabilities for AI and edge-computing tasks. The GPU also supports the NVIDIA CUDA programming and Lovelace Architecture with 3,072 CUDA Cores, 96 Tensor Cores, 24 RT Cores, and a floating-point performance of 12.99 TFLOPS.

Further, the embedded computer supports five mini DP++ outputs: 3x at 7680 x 4320 resolution and 2x at 3840 x 2160 resolution. This enables video streams of up to 8K for multi-screen applications.

For storage, the Sabertooth AI solution features Dual SATA 6 Gb/s ports and 128 GB of soldered-down NVMe, with support for larger sizes. The computer also supports two 1GbE ports (10/100/1000 auto-detect), in addition to two USB 3.1 / 2.0 ports, four USB 2.0 host ports, two COM ports, eight TTL I/O Lines (3.3V), and an I2C interface.

The Sabertooth AI system is sized at 90 x 96 x 63 mm (3.5 x 3.8 x 2.5”) and is PC104 compatible. The system weighs 680 g (24 oz), including heat plates, with an operating temperature of -40° to +85°C, and is shock and vibration-compliant to MIL-STD-202H.

Getting Started with the Sabertooth AI System

The Sabertooth AI embedded computer is compatible with most x86 operating systems, including Windows and Linux. The solution also features on-board TPM 2.0 security for unauthorized hardware and software access.

For a closer look at the Sabertooth AI Embedded Computer, check out the video from VersaLogic Corporation below:

The Sabertooth AI, part number VL-ASM51-2AE, is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be available from Digi-Key Corp. shortly. OEM pricing starts at $7,900.

