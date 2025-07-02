Embedded Executive: AI and Space Travel | EdgeCortix

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Two technologies seem to be barreling ahead at a rapid pace, and there is likely a convergence coming shortly, if it hasn’t already occurred. I’m referring to space travel and artificial intelligence. But in my limited knowledge, there appears to be a disconnect in this marriage, whereby how could AI make decisions on something it’s never encountered before?

To boost my limited knowledge, I invited Sakya Dasgupta, the Founder and CEO, EdgeCortix, to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. He has experience in this space (pun intended) and we discussed what’s happening today and what we can expect in the near future.