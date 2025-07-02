Embedded Executive: AI and Space Travel | EdgeCortix

Embedded Computing Design

Two technologies seem to be barreling ahead at a rapid pace, and there is likely a convergence coming shortly, if it hasn’t already occurred. I’m referring to space travel and artificial intelligence. But in my limited knowledge, there appears to be a disconnect in this marriage, whereby how could AI make decisions on something it’s never encountered before? 

To boost my limited knowledge, I invited Sakya Dasgupta, the Founder and CEO, EdgeCortix, to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. He has experience in this space (pun intended) and we discussed what’s happening today and what we can expect in the near future.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

