Embedded Computing Design

Premio Rolls Out Compact Edge Server for Industrial-Grade GenAI Deployment

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 08, 2025

News

Image Credit: Premio

Premio Inc. released the LLM-1U-RPL, the first entry into its new LLM Series line of edge servers. The compact, short-depth (483 (W) x 480 (D) x 44 (H) mm) 1U edge server is engineered to deliver real-time Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Model (LLM) workloads straight to the on-premises data center moving away from general cloud dependence while offering reduced bandwidth strain, safeguarded data sovereignty, and support for real-time decisions in hybrid cloud systems at the edge.

“The LLM-1U-RPL is purpose-built for on-premise data centers to deliver high-performance, low-latency AI inferencing for large language model (LLM) workloads—without the need for traditional centralized cloud resources,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio.

Key Features:

  • 13th Gen Intel Core Processors (up to i9, 65W TDP)
  • Supports up to an NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada GPU for accelerated computing
  • PCIe Gen 4 Expansion for GPU AI accelerators or high-throughput network cards
  • Flexible and High-Speed Storage Option in m.2 NVME and dual hot-swappable 2.5” SATA bays
  • Optimized I/O Connectivity for On-Premises Edge AI: 3x 2.5GbE LAN ports, 6x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, and COM ports
  • 600W (1+1) redundant power supply
  • Hot-swappable redundant smart fans
  • Enhanced Cybersecurity and Physical Security
  • World-Class Certifications (UL, FCC, CE)

The LLM-1U-RPL supports up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200MT/s SODIMM memory for streamlining multi-modal data streams without performance holdups. It includes high-speed NVMe via an M.2 M-Key slot and front-accessible dual hot-swappable 2.5” SATA bays.

The server offers PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots for high-throughput network interface cards (NIC) or a dedicated AI GPU accelerator enabling high-performance inferencing for private, on-site LLM deployments, such as digital twins and generative AI inferencing. It is ideal for manufacturing automation and robotics, smart infrastructure, and security.

“Designed for the demands of edge deployments, this new edge server integrates 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with performance-hybrid architecture, dedicated NVIDIA GPUs for accelerated computing, and industrial-grade power redundancy—key capabilities that enable real-time intelligence, reduce latency, and give organizations greater control over their data,” ends Seetoo

For more information, visit premioinc.com/collections/llm-1u-rpl-series-edge-ai-rackmount-server.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Automotive
Embedded Editor: CES 2026 Trends Roundup

January 19, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: albatron.ai
albatron.ai Introduces TALO-F1200GU Time-Synchronized INS for AMRs, Drones, and Robotics

January 19, 2026

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Greenliant
Greenliant Samples NVMe NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs for Mission-Critical Applications

December 23, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE