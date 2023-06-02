Computex '23 Sees DFI Partner Up with 5GIoTLead Technology Innovating Smart Cities

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. DFI is participating in Computex 2023. With Smart Cities being the spotlight this year, DFI and partner 5GIoTLead Technology is showcasing the 5G Smart Pole solution.

"The 5G Smart Pole solution can be applied to fields such as the Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Things, and AI to provide comprehensive solutions for smart cities," said DFI President Alexander Su.

DFI will be highlighting the 5G Smart Pole environment with collaborator 5GIoTLead Technology at its Computex booth. The focused solution is the EC70A-TGU, an ultra-compact fanless system processing high performing AI edge computing data.

The EC70A-TGU assesses shared data to quickly identify pedestrians sending the information back to the Smart Pole. 5GIoTLead Technology integrated the 5G Smart Pole Service Platform into the solution for utilization of vehicle controllers remotely switching on and off, planning, and examining various components.

"It improves the operational efficiency of cities, enables city managers to effectively use urban data, and provides citizens with a more convenient, safer, and sustainable lifestyle," continued Su.

