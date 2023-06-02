Embedded Computing Design

Computex '23 Sees DFI Partner Up with 5GIoTLead Technology Innovating Smart Cities

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 02, 2023

News

Computex '23 Sees DFI Partner Up with 5GIoTLead Technology Innovating Smart Cities
Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. DFI is participating in Computex 2023. With Smart Cities being the spotlight this year, DFI and partner 5GIoTLead Technology is showcasing the 5G Smart Pole solution.

"The 5G Smart Pole solution can be applied to fields such as the Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Things, and AI to provide comprehensive solutions for smart cities," said DFI President Alexander Su.

DFI will be highlighting the 5G Smart Pole environment with collaborator 5GIoTLead Technology at its Computex booth. The focused solution is the EC70A-TGU, an ultra-compact fanless system processing high performing AI edge computing data.

The EC70A-TGU assesses shared data to quickly identify pedestrians sending the information back to the Smart Pole. 5GIoTLead Technology integrated the 5G Smart Pole Service Platform into the solution for utilization of vehicle controllers remotely switching on and off, planning, and examining various components.

"It improves the operational efficiency of cities, enables city managers to effectively use urban data, and provides citizens with a more convenient, safer, and sustainable lifestyle," continued Su.

For more information, visit dfi.com/,

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Software & OS
Consumer
Image Credit: opencircuitsbook
Open Circuits Book Review: Electronics Components in All Their Glory

May 24, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
SEGGER Adds ARM64 Simulator to Embedded Studio for Arm

May 26, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Provided by SIMATIC
SIMATIC Released a vPLC for Industrial Edge

May 26, 2023

MORE