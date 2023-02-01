Fly-by to embedded world '23: Santa Clara, California, Gidel

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Gidel

ECD has partnered with our ally, Military Embedded Systems, to retrieve some drones for our expansion of the Road to embedded world ’23. So many invitations to stop, and so little time, we decided to add drone fly-bys to embedded world ’23. Our first fly over is the embedded vision specialists, Gidel, in Santa Clara, California.

Gidel’s FantoVision family is a pioneering compact computer enabling image acquisition and processing from up to 4 x CoaXPress 2.1/10GigE Vision, or 2 x 10GigE Vision and 80-bit/Dual-Base Camera Link cameras.

FantoVision’s open architecture merges high-end image acquisition with real-time image processing and/or compression using Nvidia Jetson embedded computer with optional pre-processing/compression on Intel Arria 10 FPGA.

FantoVision’s architecture enables software designers to program their algorithms on GPU using CUDA C/C++ and NVIDIA’s libraries. Developing and deploying optional pre-processing block on FPGA is simple and fast using Gidel’s novel ProcVision Suite.

The FantoVision opens the way for new compact, cost-effective, scalable vision and imaging solutions for high-bandwidth, low-latency applications. Multi-FantoVision units can be interconnected to provide unique and scalable topologies. Using Gidel’s InfiniVision open frame grabber flow, 100+ sensors can be synchronized and processed simultaneously.

Join Gidel at embedded world Hall 2, Booth 440 to learn more.