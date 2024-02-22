Embedded Computing Design

Multi-Camera Synchronization & Software-Defined Vehicles

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

February 22, 2024

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re discussing why multi-camera synchronization is a key feature in cameras that enable industrial robotics, retail application, autonomous mobility, and more, with Mr. Maharajan Veerabahu, co-founder & vice president of product design services at e-con Systems.

Next, Heiko Huettel, VP of software products at HARMAN International, joins us to discuss his company’s role in the Eclipse Foundation’s recent SDV Working Group, which has formed in an effort to develop an open-source hardware platform that can be used in today’s software-defined vehicles.

But first, Embedded Computing Design is hosting a Smart Manufacturing Day virtual event focused on AI/ML-Infused Automation and Manufacturing on March 12th. 

 
