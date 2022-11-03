Embedded Computing Design

POLYN Introduces Industry’s First Voice Extraction Analog Neuromorphic Chip

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 03, 2022

News

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL POLYN Technology announced NeuroVoice, an analog neuromorphic chip employing both voice detection (VD) and voice extraction (VE) operating at 100 µW with inference performance in 20 µsec.

Eugene Zetserov, VP Marketing and Business Development of POLYN says, “Current methods of voice signal processing are power hungry and, in some cases, fall short. Immediate voice recognition is important for hearing assistance devices. AI-based extraction of the voice signal in a noisy environment, including irregular noises, provides a better hearing experience than standard noise cancellation filters. A neural network is the perfect tool for voice processing and POLYN offers it on a tiny neuromorphic analog chip.”

POLYN’s NeuroVoice solution offers on-chip voice extraction/transparent mode in noisy environments. With POLYN’s framework and tools, chip generations are improved for a neural network conversion into an analog neuromorphic chip. Simplified customization to add voice features like wake word detection (WWD) and keyword spotting (KWS) is included. “A combination of NASP technology for voice extraction for clear communication and other voice processing features gives NeuroVoice additional advantage,” Zetserov said.

Zetserov continues, “Earbuds, smartphones, hearing assistance, gamer headphones, and intercom systems need new technology to bring voice processing to a new level”

For more information, visit www.polyn.ai

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
Image Provided by Flex Power
Flex Power Modules Introduces New Products at electronica

November 3, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Digital Medical Surgery Tools Are Becoming Commonplace. Finding the Right Solutions Partner Is Key

September 27, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Provided by STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Eases Wireless Connectivity with its Smart STM32 Module

November 3, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Why Modular Composability Matters for Today’s Safety-Critical Software Development

November 2, 2022

MORE