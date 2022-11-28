Product of the Week: MiTAC’s NV1 AI-based Smart NVRs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Next-generation technologies like AI are constantly changing the way we see the world, which can be taken quite literally when it comes to vision systems like network video recorders (NVRs) that utilize AI software to connect to the cloud and perform video analytics.

Today’s AI NVRs, like MiTAC’s N series (NV1) of AI-enhanced smart NVRs, are commonly used in video applications like surveillance to support real-time video monitoring, recording, playback, and backup in retail and safety-critical environments such as healthcare, transportation, and factories.

Packaged in a multi-functional, compact, three-in-one 1U case, the N series of smart NVRs feature Intel® 11th Gen Core (Tiger Lake-UP3) i7/i5/i3/Celeron ULV processors and an Intel® SoC Integrated chipset. The embedded AI engine makes the solution ideal for AI applications as it provides 3.7 to 7.1 TOPS of performance based on the processor being used, and up to 10 channels of AI video analytics.

MiTAC’s NV1 Smart NVR in Action

For ideal graphics and AI performance, the NV1 Smart NVR features Intel® Iris Xe Graphics for up to 64 channels for 1080P, H264/H.265 video decoding and recording. The solution also supplies up to 64 channels for 1080P simultaneous playback, and up to 16 channels (7.1 TOPS) for 1080P video analytics and deep learning.

To handle the aforementioned processes, the NV1 is equipped with DDR4 at 3200MHz, 2 x 260-pin SO-DIMMs with a max of 64GB non-ECC for system memory, and support for 2 x 3.5” internal HDD RAID 0/ for system storage.

Packed into the rack mount chassis is ethernet supported by the Intel® I219-LM Giga LAN and Intel® I225-LM 2.5GbE LAN. The Nuvoton NCT6126D is included as the solution’s I/O chipset, as well as the Nuvoton NPCT750AABYX for TPM2.0 security. The front I/O provides 2 x USB 2.0, while the rear I/O provides 4 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x Line-out, 1 x Line out, 2 x RJ-45, 1 x RS232, and 1 x RS485. The expansion slot features 1 x M.2 224/2260/2280 M Key for PCIe X1 and SATA, and 1 x Mini PCIe full/ half size slot for PCIe, SATA, and USB.

The NV1 offers two optional IP camera inputs, one option for 8 x PoE ports with a total of 80W and one for 16 x PoE ports with a total of 150W. Both options are certified to IEEE 802.3 af/at with a max of 25.5W for single port. Additionally, the NV1 features the Realtek® ALC888S for audio and supports an optional edge AI engine such as the Movidius Myriad X VPU, as well as support for the optional Intel® Open VINOTM toolkit.

Other characteristics of the NV1 include a fan-enabled thermal design with a built-in 250W Flex ATX PSU with AC Plug and 100~240V AC-in for power input. The solution is measured at 427 x 381 x 44.4 mm with a plastic bezel and steel chassis. The smart NVR operates at a temperature of 0 ~ 50°C (32 ~ 122°F), a storage temperature of -20 ~ 70°C (-4 ~158°F), operating humidity of 10% ~ 90% R/H (Non-condensing), vibration resistance of 5Hz~500Hz / 2Grms / 3Axis (Non-operating), and shock resistance to 120G with a duration of 2ms, non-operating. Finally, the solution is also CE / FCC Class B certified.

Getting Started with the NV1 Smart NVR

The NV1 supports Windows 10 64bit, with Linux available upon request. Included in the packaging is the Quick Installation Guide, one embedded system, screws kit, and one rackmount kit.

To request a quote of the NV1 Smart NVR, or to compare the product against other vision systems provided by MiTAC, visit the product page. At the bottom of the product page, customers can view the NV1’s ordering information, product specifications, and datasheet documents.

Additional Resources: