Embedded Executive: AI’s Impact on Engineering | Avnet

Embedded Executive: AI's Impact on Engineering

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Avnet recently surveyed part of its core audience, and the topic was AI’s Impact on Engineering. It doesn’t get much closer to home than that.

To understand how the survey was conducted and, more importantly, what the results showed, I spoke to Alex Iuorio, Avnet’s Senior Vice President for Global Supplier Development.

Alex and I discussed the results, what they mean, and what the future looks like in terms of AI in engineering. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear what he had to say.