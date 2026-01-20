Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: AI’s Impact on Engineering | Avnet

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 20, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: AI’s Impact on Engineering | Avnet

Avnet recently surveyed part of its core audience, and the topic was AI’s Impact on Engineering. It doesn’t get much closer to home than that. 

To understand how the survey was conducted and, more importantly, what the results showed, I spoke to Alex Iuorio, Avnet’s Senior Vice President for Global Supplier Development. 

Alex and I discussed the results, what they mean, and what the future looks like in terms of AI in engineering. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear what he had to say.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Analog & Power
Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EVAL-LTC7899-AZ Evaluation Board

January 12, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

January 14, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Development Kits Decoded: Bridging OEMS Needs and Supplier Solutions

January 15, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Building Trust in Embedded Systems & Smarter HMI Design

January 15, 2026

MORE