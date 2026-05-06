Embedded Executive: Intelligent/Smart Computing Vs. AI | Infineon

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

End devices are shipping with the AI box checked. In other words, OEMs are saying that their products are AI-enabled. But are they really, or is this just marketing spin?

The first response is that it depends on how you define AI. The second is that some of the features being implemented really are doing so with AI, but there might be other (simpler?) ways to handle the same functions.

To make this clearer, I spoke to Steve Tateosian, the Senior VP and GM for IoT, Consumer, and Industrial MCUs for Infineon Technologies, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.