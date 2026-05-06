Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Intelligent/Smart Computing Vs. AI | Infineon

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 06, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Intelligent/Smart Computing Vs. AI | Infineon

End devices are shipping with the AI box checked. In other words, OEMs are saying that their products are AI-enabled. But are they really, or is this just marketing spin? 

The first response is that it depends on how you define AI. The second is that some of the features being implemented really are doing so with AI, but there might be other (simpler?) ways to handle the same functions. 

To make this clearer, I spoke to Steve Tateosian, the Senior VP and GM for IoT, Consumer, and Industrial MCUs for Infineon Technologies, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

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