Embedded Executive: Partnerships Can Simplify Complex AI Designs, with Renesas and EdgeCortix

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

In a rare move, I had two guests join me for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, but for a good reason. I was joined by Mohammed Dogar, Vice President and Head of Global Business Development and Ecosystem at Renesas Electronics, and Sakya Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of EdgeCortix.

I asked them to join me together because they have partnered on some interesting Edge AI technologies. We walked through the Renesas vision and strategy for AI and machine learning (ML) and how that led to the partnership with EdgeCortix. More importantly, we discussed what that means to the design engineer and the embedded community at large.