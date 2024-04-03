Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Partnerships Can Simplify Complex AI Designs, with Renesas and EdgeCortix

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

April 03, 2024

In a rare move, I had two guests join me for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, but for a good reason. I was joined by Mohammed Dogar, Vice President and Head of Global Business Development and Ecosystem at Renesas Electronics, and Sakya Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of EdgeCortix.

I asked them to join me together because they have partnered on some interesting Edge AI technologies. We walked through the Renesas vision and strategy for AI and machine learning (ML) and how that led to the partnership with EdgeCortix. More importantly, we discussed what that means to the design engineer and the embedded community at large.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

