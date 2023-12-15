GIGABYTE to Showcase Innovations Involving Accelerate AI-empowered and Sustainable Breakthroughs at CES 2024

Press Release

TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GIGABYTE Technology, an IT pioneer whose focus is to advance global industries through cloud and AI computing systems, and elevate user experiences with hardware innovation, is coming to CES with the "Future of COMPUTING" theme which aims to highlight the product performance that enables successes in an AI-empowered and green-conscious era.

GIGABYTE will make its presence with product lineups that fast-track the transformation of the tech landscape. By delivering massive computing resources from the cloud and data centers to the edge and end users, GIGABYTE’s innovative products drive agile operations and faster time-to-insight for businesses and experts in diverse markets, also providing an enjoyable and immersive experience for consumers.

GIGABYTE showcases its all-around expertise with the most powerful AI/HPC servers, advanced cooling solutions, industrial PCs, autonomous vehicle technologies, gaming and creator products. The spectacular exhibits will be held from January 9th to 12th, at Booth #9637, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Unlock Endless Possibilities in AI with GIGABYTE’s AI/HPC Servers

At CES 2024, GIGABYTE and its subsidiary, Giga Computing, will present the latest AI/HPC server lineup. Incorporating top-notch GPU and accelerators, GIGABYTE offers versatile solutions turbocharging the most demanding AI workloads, such as generative AI, large-scale language model training, metaverse, digital twins, rendering and 3D graphics, showcasing the essential data center solutions for tomorrow’s AI.

GIGABYTE’s server products address diverse IT deployment scenarios. GIGABYTE will exhibit a storage server tailored for large language models, an Arm server for cloud-native deployments, and an edge server optimized for 5G applications. These diverse servers will empower various industries to embrace future opportunities with flexible and pain-free IT upgrades.

The Advanced Cooling Solutions, AIoT, and Automotive Technology Exemplify GIGABYTE’s Well-rounded Expertise

As a leading expert and integrator for advanced cooling solutions, GIGABYTE will exhibit its portfolio of single-phase immersion cooling and direct liquid cooling systems at CES. These solutions exemplify GIGABYTE’s commitment to providing sustainable, energy-efficient data center solutions. GIGABYTE’s solutions are widely trusted by the world’s leading enterprises and institutes including global semiconductor giants, telecom companies, and research centers.

GIGABYTE’s advanced cooling solutions support the latest CPU/GPU technologies from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, providing a diverse range of server options suitable for various IT deployment strategies and unlocking the maximum potential of CPUs/GPUs. The optimized server performance is accompanied by reduced energy consumption, providing exceptional sustainability benefits and a favorable total cost of ownership.

GIGABYTE’s comprehensive technologies extend the reach of computing power from data centers to connected applications close to end users. Industrial PCs facilitate process automation in manufacturing plants and outdoor signages, delivering top-tier performance under harsh environments. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle telematics facilitate a highly intelligent autonomous driving experience. These hardware innovations demonstrate GIGABYTE's role in facilitating AI-driven digital transformation.

The Gaming and Creator Lineups Push the Frontier of Performance and Aesthetics

GIGABYTE’s latest computer lineup will demonstrate its design philosophy which is to provide exceptional consumer experience. Gamers can look forward to the latest AORUS and GIGABYTE laptops, promising superior performance and impressive smooth visuals. Creators will find delight in the AERO 14 OLED laptop’s professional 2.8K OLED HDR display, featuring world-class color calibration and exclusive AI eyecare technology. Console players will be amazed by the world’s first 48-inch 4K/120Hz OLED monitor and how it delivers a lifelike audio-visual delight. For DIY computer enthusiasts, the motherboards and graphics cards will win their hearts with user-friendly designs and robust performance for resource-intensive features.

Visit GIGABYTE’s CES event page.