Kontron Unveils Industrial Motherboard Supporting the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Kontron As AI workloads require intensive compute capability, the competition for designing and building fast and powerful processors, such as the Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, is becoming intense.

These processors don’t accomplish the job alone, however, when designing full AI-ready Embedded Computing solutions. They need a motherboard to link the peripherals to the processors and enable compute-intensive AI workloads such as image recognition and automation.

Kontron has seen the need for such a board and created the K4021-U mSTX motherboard, based on the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5 SoCs. This high-performance motherboard is specifically designed for these newest AI applications, with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and the ability to deliver up to 20x performance-per-watt with comparatively low power consumption.

It's designed with a compact and versatile Mini-STX form factor, so it’s small enough for the tightest edge installations where space is at a premium, and it supports standard components such as M.2 SSDs and SO-DIMM memory. It’s also equipped with DDR5-5600 memory with a maximum capacity of 96GB. The integrated GPU has up to 8 Xe cores and provides powerful graphics processing that supports up to four independent displays in 4K or two displays in 8K.

The energy-efficient design, wireless installation, easy maintenance, and flexible expandability make it a cost-effective solution for many applications, including POS/POI, production optimization, medical, digital signage, and kiosk solutions. It’s also suitable for industrial applications in health and life sciences, horizontal manufacturing and robotics, and in Smart City use cases such as safety and security.

In terms of security, Kontron says the K4021-U mSTX offers advanced security features and comprehensive remote management options via the Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT).

The motherboard is ready for most connectivity needs, thanks to the various optional ports. These include:

Embedded DisplayPort

Dual-channel 24-bit LVDS panels

Four M.2 slots (Key-M, Key-B, & Key-E)

2x COM, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort function (DPoC)

Kontron says the motherboard is designed for 24/7 continuous operation, with a DC input range of 9-24V and 20V DC input via the rear USB-C port to offer additional power supply flexibility. The performance of the K4021-U mSTX boards can also be enhanced with accessories like the SMARTCASE S502 chassis kit, a compact and robust housing for embedded implementation, and active heat sinks for optimized temperature management in continuous operation.

Benefits at a glance:

Intel Core Ultra 7 / 5 processors with integrated NPU

Intel AI Boost

Designed for significantly improved performance per watt in AI acceleration.DDR5-5600 SODIMM memory supports up to 96 GB

Intel Xe graphics with support for up to 4× 4K60 HDR or 2× 8K displays

Versatile connectivity: Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a

Four M.2 slots for flexible expansion

Industrial grade: 24/7 operation, 0 °C to +60 °C

Compact Mini-STX format, made in Europe

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.