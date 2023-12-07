Lanner Electronics: VP-501

Product

Image Credit: Lanner Electronics Product Description: The ICS-R373 series features a cost-effective embedded system incorporating an Intel®️ Atom®️ C3000 series CPU, housed in an IP40 rated fanless enclosure. This industrial computer delivers high-quality performance with low power consumption, catering to Industrial Cybersecurity and Flexible SDWAN applications across various sectors such as Vehicle, Railway, and Power Substation Security.

The product serves as a system monitor for industrial cybersecurity, supporting a power input range of DC 24-110V within an operational temperature range of -40oC ~ 70oC. Certified with standards including MIL-STD-810G, EN 50125-3, EN50124-1, UL/IEC 62368-1, EN 50155, EN 50121-3-2, EN 50121-4, EN 45545-2, IEC-61850-3, IEEE 1613, and more, the ICS-R373 series ensures robust and reliable performance across diverse applications, as indicated by SKU variations.

Highlights:

NXP LX2160 CPU

DDR4 2900MHz ECC SODIMM, Max. 64GB

8x 1GbE RJ45, 2x 10GbE RJ45, 2x 10GbE SFP+, 1x RJ45 Console Port, 1x USB 3.0, 1x NIC Slot

1x 2.5 Internal HDD/SSD Slot, 1x M.2 (SATA), 1x M.2 Slot For LTE/5G NR, SIM Slot

300W Single ATX PSU, 3x Smart Fans

Product Website Link:https://www.lannerinc.com/products/network-appliances/risc-network-appliances/vp-501

Datasheet Link:https://www.lannerinc.com/support/download-center/datasheets/category/2-network-appliances?download=662:vp-501-datasheet

Buy It Now Link:https://www.lannerinc.com/contact/contact-us

Topic Tags