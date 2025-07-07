NEXCOM: HPPC 15-10X7211

Product

Product Description:

HPPC15-10X7211, powered by Intel Atom X7211RE, offers industrial competitiveness by providing high performance, low power consumption, and real-time processing in harsh environmental conditions.

Featuring a G-series 10-point PCAP touch panel with 1800 nits luminance, the HPPC15-10X7211 utilizes optical bonding with Anti-UV, AF, AG coating and IR treatment, along with IP65-rated protection for enhanced durability. Its built-in light sensor and smart fan control function optimize energy efficiency and enable brightness autodimming, extending the product’s lifespan. The HPPC15-10X7211 supports 12V to 24V power input and wide-range operating temperature of -20~60°C, delivering an excellent user experience for semi-outdoor applications, including automated parking system, recycling machine and parking payment machine.

Highlights:

15” Panel PC, Slim Bezel

1800nits sunlight readable

Support wide range power input: DC 12V to 24V

Embedded light sensor for auto-dimming

Product Website Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/multi-media-solutions/embedded-touch-computer/high-brightness-touchscreen-computer/hppc-15-10x7211

Datasheet Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/multi-media-solutions/embedded-touch-computer/high-brightness-touchscreen-computer/hppc-15-10x7211

Buy It Now Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/multi-media-solutions/embedded-touch-computer/high-brightness-touchscreen-computer/hppc-15-10x7211

