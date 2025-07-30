OpenSystems Media Launched AI at the Edge E-newsletter, Sells Out of AI at the Edge Day Virtual Event

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Phoenix AZ, July 29th 2025 – Due to significant growth in edge AI, OpenSystems Media has launched the AI at the Edge E-Newsletter starting in August 2025. Each issue will contain the latest blogs, webinars, news, videos, podcasts and products covering the latest trends in industrial edge AI and machine learning topics.

The initial circulation will top 13,000 engineers/managers, CTO’s, architects and developers. Content will include live coverage of major events such as embedded world North America and Germany, CES, NVIDIA GTC, electronica, Computex, RISC-V Summit and many of the other leading global events.

Additional coverage of edge AI is the slotted for September 25th during the AI at the Edge Virtual Conference. This sold-out virtual event includes compelling tracks on architectures, tools, optimization, real-world deployment and scalability. Additionally, an interactive roundtable discussion on navigating AI at the edge and democratizing edge AI development will be moderated. Current sponsors include: NXP, Synaptics, Intel, Tria, Music.ai, DFI, Edge AI Foundation, Iridium, and Infineon. To register for this event, click here.

For more information and to secure sponsorship opportunities, contact Patrick Hopper, President and Publisher at OpenSystems Media at [email protected].

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 40 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the aerospace, defense, automotive, IoT, Industrial, and transportation markets. With its two leading properties – Military Embedded Systems and Embedded Computing Design – OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at www.militaryembedded.com and www.embeddedcomputing.com.