Scalability Meets Simplicity: Democratizing Edge AI Development

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

July 28, 2025

AI is advancing rapidly, enhancing everyday devices like phones, vehicles, smart cameras and sensors. However, AI development and deployment still largely relies on the cloud, raising the question: how can we make advanced AI accessible to everyone?

Join us to explore the challenges of scaling AI to the edge and learn how NXP is making real-world intelligence at the edge a reality.

This session is part of our “AI in 2025: Shifting the discussion to the Edge” webinar series. Registration/event page here.

When:

  • Thursday, September 25, 2025 · 3:30 p.m.
  • Eastern Time (US & Canada) (GMT -4:00)

Duration:

  • 1 hour

Price:

  • Free

Language:

  • English

Open to:

  • Everyone

Register here.

