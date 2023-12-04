SECO: Titan 290 EHL
December 04, 2023
Product
Product Description:
Fanless embedded computer with the Intel®️ Atom®️ X6000E Series, Intel®️ Pentium®️ and Celeron®️ N and J Series (codename: Elkhart Lake) SoCs. (PYXIS - SYS-D63-IPC)
Highlights:
- Intel®️ Atom®️ x6000E Series and Intel®️ Pentium®️ and Celeron®️ N and J Series processors
- Integrated Intel®️ Gen 11 UHD Graphics controller, up to 32 Execution Units
- 2x GbE, Optional M.2 WWAN and WLAN modules
- Up to 16GB Quad-Channel LPDDR4 soldered down with IBECC
