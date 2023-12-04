Embedded Computing Design

SECO: Titan 290 EHL

December 04, 2023

Image Credit: SECO

Product Description:

Fanless embedded computer with the Intel®️ Atom®️ X6000E Series, Intel®️ Pentium®️ and Celeron®️ N and J Series (codename: Elkhart Lake) SoCs. (PYXIS - SYS-D63-IPC)

Highlights:

  • Intel®️ Atom®️ x6000E Series and Intel®️ Pentium®️ and Celeron®️ N and J Series processors
  • Integrated Intel®️ Gen 11 UHD Graphics controller, up to 32 Execution Units
  • 2x GbE, Optional M.2 WWAN and WLAN modules
  • Up to 16GB Quad-Channel LPDDR4 soldered down with IBECC

Product Website Link:https://edge.seco.com/en_eu/titan-290-ehl.html

Datasheet Link:https://www.seco.com/Datasheet/HMI%20&%20Fanless%20Embedded%20Computers/Titan%20290%20EHL.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://edge.seco.com/en_eu/titan-290-ehl.html

 

Analog & Power
