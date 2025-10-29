The Road to embedded world North America: Edge Impulse Making Edge AI Easy

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Edge Impulse Edge Impulse, a Qualcomm Technologies company, is bringing its latest innovations in edge AI, collaborations, and interactive demos to embedded world North America 2025, Booth 5061.

Collaboration:

With the acquisition of Arduino by Qualcomm, Edge Impulse provides immediate support for Arduino’s new UNO Q board. The board enhances performance for intensive workloads within the Arduino ecosystem leveraging the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 microprocessor (MPU) operating Linux with the real-time responsiveness of a dedicated STM32U585 microcontroller (MCU).

Booth Demos:

Edge Impulse experts will have live demonstrations showing how easily developers can create vision language models (VLM) using Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. The produced VLMs represent some of the most complex AI workloads capable of understanding and reason to deliver visual information beyond what is seen in today’s general computer vision.

For your need for speed, the booth will host interactive slot car racing where attendees will race five laps as fast as possible, competing for the top daily spot on the leaderboard. While fun, the demo is used to feature real-world edge AI in action.

The races will detect cars using Edge Impulse’s high-speed FOMO (Faster Objects, More Objects) object detection algorithm running on Rubik Pi, timing each lap with precision. According to the company, each slot car is equipped with an Arduino Nicla Sense ME running on-device crash detection algorithm. When crashes occur, results are sent back to the Rubik Pi for display, demonstrating seamless multi-device coordination, all happening in real time.

Hands-on Workshop:

Title: Developing Secure AI-Enabled Linux Devices in Two Hours

Where: Room 303D, Anaheim Convention Center

When: Tuesday, November 4th, 3:00 PM local time

Away from the booth, Edge Impulse will join Foundries.io to host a two-hour workshop teaching embedded developers and AI engineers the ability to develop AI-powered embedded Linux devices with a robust, secure, and scalable lifecycle.

Participants will learn to train a machine learning model with Edge Impulse (e.g., object detection), integrate it into a secure embedded Linux build using FoundriesFactory, deploy it over-the-air, and manage devices with built-in CI/CD, OTA updates, and secure provisioning.

For more information, edgeimpulse.com/arduino-integrations.

