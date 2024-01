Embedded Executive: We’ve Moved Past the GaN Starting Gate, TI

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We appear to be over the hump between hype and reality when it comes to GaN technology. Components and end products are readily available. But according to David Snook, the product line manager for GaN products at Texas Instruments (TI), we are just scratching the surface of where GaN’s potential lies. Hear more in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.