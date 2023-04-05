Embedded Computing Design

Grab it All with Qoitech's All-In-One Power Supply, Profiling, and Analysis Solution

Grab it All with Qoitech's All-In-One Power Supply, Profiling, and Analysis Solution
Image Credit: Qoitech

Qoitech introduced its Otii Ace Pro, an all-in-one isolated energy source of up to 25 V including a power analyzer and profiler. The Otii Ace Pro has a dynamic range of nA-5A, current measurements resolution of 0.4nA, and a flexible sample rate of up to 50 ksps.

Due to active voltage, the solution has zero burden voltage and features UART sync displaying real-time analysis of current. The desktop application collaborates with Windows, Ubuntu, and macOS. The updated Otii software has complete HDPI support with full configurability and reactive UI allowing for various measurements enabled by platform.

Arriving with the Otii Ace Pro is the Otii Basic software for general measurements, and 1 year of Otii Pro software for professionals. Otii offers additional software add-ons such as scripting in any language and the emulation of batteries and energy harvesters.

Qoitech has monthly, annual, and perpetual licenses for all its software.

Quick start 

Product Datasheet and Features

For more information, visit qoitech.com.

