Littelfuse Launches New Current Sensing Resistor Family for Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets

Press Release

Current Sensing Resistors

Company's new resistor family is designed to provide overcurrent protection, current monitoring, and control of critical electronics.

CHICAGO. Littelfuse, Inc., an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, has announced the launch of its new Current Sensing Resistor (CSR) family. These new CSRs are designed to offer a more cost-effective solution for measuring current within circuits, enabling voltage monitoring, control, and power management of functions such as battery charging and motor speed, while also providing overcurrent protection. Click here to view the video.

The Current Sensing Resistors Series is a tailored for both automotive and consumer electronics markets and numerous applications, including:

Automotive electronics

Electric vehicles, including 2- and 3-wheelers

Home appliances

Consumer electronics

Industrial automation

“Our customers include industry leaders in automotive and consumer electronics, who require precise current and voltage monitoring for their advanced technologies,” says Stephen Li, Product Manager for Littelfuse. “To address these needs, the CSR family provides a more cost-effective solution than competing technologies like Hall Effect sensors, current transformers, flux gate sensors (DC only), and Rogowski coils (AC only). Additionally, CSRs work in AC and DC circuits without requiring additional power or equipment to enable measurement.”

The CSR Series offers the following features:

Cost-effective, compact solution

Current measurement

Voltage monitoring

Power control

Overcurrent protection

The new Littelfuse CSR family of products extends the company’s circuit protection solutions portfolio, deepening its current and voltage monitoring focus. Each of the eight CSRs is either a metal foil, metal strip, or metal plate resistor used for measuring currents in circuits due to its high precision and low resistance rating.

Availability

The Current Sensing Resistors (CSR) Series are available in tape-and-reel quantities of 5,000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information on the latest series release is available on the Current Sensing Resistors (CSR) Series product page. For technical questions, email Stephen Li, Product Manager.

