STMicroelectronics Builds on its STNRG011 with the STNRG011A

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

December 28, 2022

News

Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

Geneva. STMicroelectronics’ developed the STNRG011A digital power combination controller for 90W to 300W power supplies to be utilized in power adapters, chargers, television energy, and lighting power supplies. The STNRG011A embeds a power-factor correction (PFC) controller, LLC resonant half-bridge controller, 800V startup circuitry, and supervisory engine featuring an 8-bit core and dedicated peripherals, with digital algorithms accumulated within internal ROM.

Highlights of the multi-mode PFC controller include input-voltage feedforward, a distortion optimizer, and frequency limitation. An improved overload management algorithm enhances switching frequencies when protection is prompted, as well as, preserving output-voltage control for preventing shutdowns.

Further features include:

  • On-chip non-volatile memory 
  • 2-pin UART port
  • PFC 
  • Half-bridge protection
  • X-capacitor discharge circuitry compliant with IEC 62368-1

For further information, please visit www.st.com/stnrg

