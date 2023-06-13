Embedded Computing Design

Optimizing PCB Design and Analysis for High-Speed Connector Interfaces

June 13, 2023

Whitepaper

As high-speed connectors become more prevalent in various applications, PCB design teams face the challenge of optimizing the interface between high-speed connectors and PCBs with varying stack-ups and route densities, which can create crosstalk on high-speed signals.


To succeed, design teams need to address this problem in its entirety, using highly accurate 3D finite element method (FEM) field solvers. The complexity of these designs requires speed, capacity, and efficient memory consumption that has not traditionally been available to users of 3D FEM tools. This application note presents an innovative workflow using Cadence®️ Allegro®️ PCB Designer and Cadence Clarity™️ 3D Solver streamlines the engineering time and effort required to address the challenges of optimizing high-speed connector interfaces within PCBs. 

Analog & Power
Image Credit: Nanusens
Nanusens Embeds Sensors in its ASICs

May 31, 2023

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: TI
Did You Miss TI at Computex '23?

June 7, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: EdgeX
Significantly enhanced usability and security features in newest version of EdgeX, the industry’s leading open-source edge data platform

June 1, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Microchip
Improving Embedded Systems with Logic and Flexibility Hardware Peripherals

June 8, 2023

MORE