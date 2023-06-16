ISOFACE™ Digital Isolators Offer High-Voltage Isolation, Efficiency, and Noise Immunity

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

MUNICH, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG recently introduced the first generation of its ISOFACE™ dual-channel digital isolators, which are designed for robust high-voltage isolation and are pin-to-pin compatible with offerings from other suppliers.

Digital isolators can provide modern designs with an optimized system bill of materials (BOM), reduced printed circuit board (PCB) area, accurate timing characteristics with lower power consumption, certified insulation life, improved common-mode transient immunity (CMTI), and more.

The ISOFACE dual-channel digital isolators are suitable for use in applications such as server, telecom and industrial SMPS, industrial automation systems, motor control and drives, energy storage systems, and solar inverters. Based on Infineon’s coreless transformer (CT) isolation technology, the new ICs include multiple channel configurations, fail-safe default output states, variable or fixed input thresholds, and output enable configurations. Infineon’s CT technology provides high immunity to system noise with a CMTI of more than 100 kV/μs, and the devices can withstand up to 3000 V RMS isolation voltage.

The digital isolator family provides two data channels in a narrow-body DSO-8 package, supporting data rates of up to 40 Mbps and ensuring signal integrity over a wide operating temperature range and across the production spread.

The devices’ structure was designed to promote system efficiency in high-power-density designs with low power consumption and accurate timing performance. Both high and low default output state options are available.

Additional features for fail-safe data transmission include communication modulation, glitch filtering, and undervoltage lockout (UVLO). The ICs also provide isolation according to stringent standards like UL-1577 and IEC 60747-17 (VDE 0884-17) at the component level, and system certifications, such as IEC 62368-1.

For more information, visit www.infineon.com/digitalisolators.