Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: From AI To Power (and Other Things), Where are We Headed?

October 29, 2025

Sponsored Podcast

Embedded Executive: From AI To Power (and Other Things), Where are We Headed?

From AI To Power (and Other Things), Where are We Headed? Embedded Executive Podcast with Infineon. Infineon is one of the bellwethers of the semiconductor industry.

The company tends to lead, so it’s important to understand where, when, and why they see the industry moving. To that end, I had the opportunity to sit with Maher Matta, President of Infineon Americas, at the company’s recent OktoberTech event for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. The topics ranged from AI to power and lots of stuff in between.

DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders
Categories
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL electronic to Highlight Video Dragon and FlashFOX at embedded world Germany 2026

January 28, 2026

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: PX5
PX5 NET Gains TÜV Approval, Enabling Faster Certification of Safety-Critical Embedded Applications

January 22, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE