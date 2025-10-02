Embedded Computing Design

Bridging the IoT Connectivity Gap with Vodafone IoT

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 02, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Erik Kling, President & Head of IoT Americas at Vodafone IoT, discusses the connectivity gaps in remote healthcare and how cellular IoT connectivity supports challenges across industrial, supply chain, and healthcare industries. 

Next, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh is back with this week's episode of ICYMI, straight from Silicon Labs' Works With in Austin, Texas. 

But first, Contributing Editor Rich Nass joins me to discuss a recent announcement surrounding advancements in wearable technology. We discuss the benefits of advanced sensing solutions for wearables, like AI glasses and augmented reality, and address some safety and privacy concerns.

 
