7STARLAKE to Debut Rugged 15.6" X7 Military Laptop with Intel Xeon D and NVIDIA Ada 5000 GPU

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: 7STARLAKE Taipei, Taiwan. 7STARLAKE will introduce its first 15.6" ruggedized IP65 military laptop series, the X7, during DSEI UK (9-12 September 2025). Developed for mission-critical applications, the X7 incorporates an Intel Xeon D processor, NVIDIA Ada 5000 GPU, FPGA, 10G fiber, and PoE connections into an energy-efficient SWaP-C form factor, allowing real-time sensor-to-decision capabilities for RF signal analysis, UAV ground control, and coastal radar systems.

The FPGA card, with FMC expansion slots, delivers adaptability, rapid integration of custom signal processing, and I/O modules. Utilizing dual 10G fiber ports guarantees seamless integration with external sensors with high-bandwidth and low-latency communication.

Dual PoE ports offer direct networking to tactical cameras for constant live video surveillance. Per the press release, a four-channel 3G-SDI interface supports leading EO/IR camera systems, streamlining the transition from image capture to actionable intelligence. With PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 storage, the X7 provides enhanced data throughput, built-in redundancy, and secure, instant access to mission-critical data.

Designed to adhere to both MIL-STD-810 (environmental durability) and MIL-STD-461 (electromagnetic interference control), the platform endures extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and EMI in harsh environments.

Scalable I/O options include up to five MIL-DTL-38999 ports for secure, ruggedized connectivity whether for land, sea, or airborne deployments.

For more information, visit 7starlake.com/products/panel-pc/laptop/x7-pro and 7starlake.com/products/panel-pc/laptop/x7-max.