Allxon and Impulse Embedded Announce Distribution Partnership Enabling Remote Device Management Solutions for Nvidia Jetson, x86, and ARM Computer Architectures

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Impulse Embedded Ltd announced the availability of the Allxon software and remote out of band management (OOB) hardware with their embedded and industrial computing solutions. Allxon is an edge device management solution that is designed to simplify and optimize business operations by bonding together the AI/IoT ecosystem. Edge Computing Devices can be managed with the Allxon remote device management software.

Impulse Embedded builds unique and customized embedded computers, industrial PCs and HMIs for end users and system integrators in a wide variety of industries. With the ability to deploy the Allxon DMS solution onto any one of these systems, regardless of the underlying architecture, Impulse Embedded can reduce management overhead and system downtime for their customers and the end user.

AI and Tech businesses who rely on Edge Computing for workflows such as training and inference or data acquisition and control, need a reliable and scalable method of device management. This is particularly important in the industrial sector where devices are distributed over large geographical areas or located in harsh and inaccessible environments. The resource required to physically access devices to reboot, reimage, or collect data logs is often prohibitive.

Deploying the Allxon DMS solution means that Impulse Embedded customers can safely and securely manage these types of processes, from any web browser anywhere in the world. Moreover, Allxon is an NVIDIA Jetson preferred SaaS partner with full hardware and software integration.

Allxon and Impulse Embedded make it possible for customers to gain remote device access on any ARM, x86 or NVIDIA edge AI system, with remote features designed to save customers time and money on technical operations.

For more information, visit: www.impulse-embedded.co.uk