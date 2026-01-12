Embedded Computing Design

CES 2026 Spotlight: Skyworks Advances Automotive, IoT, and Edge AI

January 12, 2026

Image Credit: Skyworks

While at CES 2026, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. announced its SKY66424-11, a solution the company highlights as the industry’s first vastly integrated Wi-SUN/LoRaWAN RF front-end modules (FEM) developed for smart home and city applications.

The SKY66424-11 combines innovative SAW or acoustic filtering, amplification, and switching offers advanced performance with reduced loss in a single compact design, streamlining connectivity for next-generation infrastructure.

“As AI accelerates at the edge, Skyworks delivers high-performance technologies that move data, synchronize intelligent systems, and enable wireless, wired, and edge connectivity,” said Yusuf Jamal, senior vice president and general manager of Skyworks’ RF and mixed-signal intelligence solutions business. “Developed through our team’s relentless pursuit of innovation, Skyworks’ technologies along with our deep engineering partnerships enable this shift.”

Automotive Connectivity at CES

Skyworks expanded portfolio of automotive-grade solutions enhance connectivity, electrification, and in-vehicle experiences will be on display including:

V2X Front-End Modules and Notch Filters:

  • Delivers real-time connectivity for enhanced road recognition facilitating autonomous and software-defined vehicles

SKY5A2110 GNSS L1 + L5 Dual-Frequency Automotive LNA FEM:

  • AEC-Q104 qualified
  • Built for state-of-the-art GNSS receiver applications
  • Provides faster, more reliable satellite positioning
  • Lane-level navigation
  • ADAS support
  • High gain, low current consumption, and
  • Compact

Also demonstrated were products from Skyworks audio, gaming, mobile, power, and Wi-Fi portfolios showcasing its role in enabling connected intelligence across vehicles, homes, factories, devices and networks. Highlights include:

  • Powering AI and EVs with Next-Gen Isolation
  • Elevating Audio Experiences for Modern Lifestyles
  • Expanding IoT Reach with LoRaWAN Energy Meter Solutions
  • E-Mobility with Bluetooth Range Extension

For more information, visit investors.skyworksinc.com/news-releases/news-release-details/skyworks-showcases-intelligent-connectivity-innovations-ces-2026.

